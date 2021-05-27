When does Garena Free Fire MAX Release?

Garena’s Free Fire is one of the most popular battle royale titles on mobile. Its fluid gameplay and impressive mechanics have been able to retain millions of players since 2017, and the devs have decided that the game was due for an update.

From improved audio and visual effects to better animations and graphics, Free Fire MAX is looking to improve upon its predecessor’s successful formula. The more refined version of Free Fire aims to provide a better gaming experience, and players will be able to use their existing Free Fire accounts with the Firelink technology.

Garena has been slowly inviting players from selected regions to test out the game, and fans are slowly getting ready for a release.

The game’s currently available for players in Malaysia, Bolivia, and Vietnam, while a full release is scheduled for June 9. If you reside in one of the listed regions, you can sign up for Free Fire MAX through its Google and App Store pages.

Tech-savvy players who don’t want to wait any longer for the release can also try out using a VPN and installing Free Fire MAX by downloading its APK and OBB files. This method only works for Android users and you’ll still be able to download updates from the Google Play Store after the game’s full release.