Week 5 of Clash Royale League Asia finishes as the race for the playoffs intensifies

Clash Royale League Asia (CRL Asia) Season 1, which began on April 25 with its regular season, is nearing its end with week five finishing this Sunday. The playoffs will begin on June 22 and will run until June 29.

Week five featured games between both the groups, A and B. Day two was the longest day of the current season of CRL Asia as most matches went into overtime.

Image via Clash Royale League Asia

After the ending of week five, Game With from Japan sit comfortably at first place of Group A with seven victories and just one loss. Bren Esports are a close second with six victories from seven games. They still have a game in hand and will be looking to catch up with Game With during week six.

Image via Clash Royale League Asia

Over at Group B, Chaos Theory from South-East Asia are in first place with five victories and two losses. Group B has a more neck-to-neck competition than group A, as the win difference between the teams is much less. The second and third place is occupied by Ponox and KIX who both have five victories from eight games.

The Korean Team, King Drone Dragon X who were the 2018 CRL Asia Champions, are having a disappointing run this season with just two victories in eight games. With this, the CRL Worlds 2018 semi-finalists sit at the bottom of group B and their chances of making it to the playoffs seem bleak.

The top four teams from both of the groups will qualify for the playoffs which will be held between June 22 and 29. The top three teams from the playoffs will be selected for the World Cyber Games 2019 which will be held between July 18 and 21 at the Qujiang International Conference Center in Xi’an, China.

