V8-BIT Retropolis challenge available in Brawl Stars

Brawl Stars fans are in for a treat with the latest challenge that offers an 8-BIT skin for free.

The V8-BIT Retropolis challenge started earlier today and will end Oct. 10, so players don’t have much time to complete it. Available in the Special Events tab in the game modes’ menu, the challenge offers the V8-BIT skin to players who succeed. On top of this exclusive skin, brawlers will also earn Star Points for every step advanced in the challenge, up to 3,000 Star Points in total.

Screengrab via Supercell

To complete the challenge and earn the skin, players are required to get 10 wins in Heist, Bounty, Knockout, Hot Zone, and Gem Grab game modes. If they get up to two losses, however, they’ll be out of the challenge and will have to pay a certain number of gems to have a chance of trying again.

For those up for the challenge, it’s recommended to look for other players using social media, or look directly in their game’s friend list, rather than letting the matchmaking choose your teammates. It’s not easy to get guaranteed wins, and they’ll have to spend gems if they lose justice twice. Prepare a balanced composition for each game mode and map, and you should be able to complete it without much trouble.

The V8-BIT skin’s retro vibe is part of the Retropolis skinline that includes 5 skins in total. While the Brock, Barley, Carl, and Mortis skins can all be purchased in the shop, provided the players have unlocked the characters, the V8-BIT skin can only be earned by completing the challenge. Those skins will only be available for a few more days, disappearing from the shop on Oct. 11.