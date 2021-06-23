TSM FTX reportedly acquiring Free Fire roster

TSM FTX could be signing a Free Fire roster in India, according to a report by Sportskeeda.

The report claims that a leaked pic from the official Free Fire esports website shows that the North American organization has acquired the roster of Sixth Sense. Dot Esports wasn’t able to independently verify this. Currently, the official website seems to have no mention of TSM FTX.

Sixth Sense has been performing really well in 2021 and it wouldn’t be surprising that it gets picked up by TSM. The team came fourth in the spring season of the Free Fire India Championship last March and also won the Tri-Series in April.

Earlier this month, TSM signed a $210 million naming rights deal with crypto exchange FTX. The company had said that it would be using the money to expand globally which included investing in mobile gaming. The CEO of the organization, Andy Dinh, also said in a tweet earlier this month that they will be looking to expand into mobile esports.

Free Fire is one of the biggest esports titles in the world in terms of viewership. The Free Fire World Series (FFWS) Singapore, which happened last month, peaked at 5.4 million viewers. This represents the highest viewership for an esports tournament outside of China, according to Esports Charts.

Currently, TSM has an active PUBG Mobile roster in India which was formed in a partnership with local esports organization Entity Gaming. TSM Entity has been a dominant face in the Indian PUBG Mobile scene but was stagnant for the past 10 months due to a ban on the game in the country. With the return of Battlegrounds Mobile India, they will be looking to conquer the scene once again.