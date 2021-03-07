Tribe Gaming unveils Clash Royale roster for 2021

The organization is looking to become the world champions this year.

Tribe Gaming has returned to the Clash Royale League with a full roster in 2021. The organization announced its team for the CRL yesterday.

Tribe Gaming’s Clash Royale roster consists of Eungyu “JupiterKing” Park, Wallace Goncalves Araújo Filho, José Luis “Anaban” Serrano Hernandez, and Sandbox. Jose “JoseVTS” Vincente Torres Salardi is the head coach while Marsiglia is the analyst. All players have played in the Clash Royale League before except for Sandbox.

JupiterKing was a part of the Tribe Gaming roster since early 2020. The player placed third to fourth in the spring season of the CRL West last year with Tribe. In the fall season, they placed third. The team wasn’t able to leave a mark in the World Finals, however, falling out in the quarterfinals.

Wallace joined paiN Gaming in late 2020 ahead of the fall season of the CRL West. He managed to finish fourth in the season and also got a fourth-place finish at the 2020 World Finals with the team.

Anaban was a part of Chivas Esports in the CRL West spring season 2020. The team couldn’t leave an impression in the competition, though, and finished in 10th. Anaban was released from the roster shortly after.

Tribe’s announcement of a fully fledged roster for the 2021 season is a surprising move after Supercell made sweeping changes to the CRL. In 2021, the league returned to a global individual-based format with several organizations announcing their departure from the scene.

“Make no mistake, we’re committed to bringing home a World Championship in Clash Royale—team-based format or not,” Tribe Gaming said in its announcement.