Tencent’s Timi Studio Group is creating a mobile Pokémon game

Timi Studio Group, the Chinese company behind the popular Arena of Valor and Call of Duty Mobile titles, plans to work with The Pokémon Company to create an upcoming Pokémon game.

The studio, which is a subsidiary of Chinese behemoth Tencent, has worked on major mobile titles in the past. Although it’s hasn’t been announced what platform the game will be on, Timi’s association with mobile games and The Pokémon Company’s recent mobile push seems to point at a mobile title being in development.

Dr. Serkan Toto on Twitter Wow, Tencent and The Pokemon Company are developing a new game (probably for smart devices). Development taken over by Tencent’s TIMI studio, which is responsible for the company’s biggest hits (+ the upcoming Call Of Duty Mobile). No further details yet. https://t.co/O9o7iCBkYq

Further details about the project haven’t been revealed at this time. But with titles like Pokémon Masters, Pokémon Sleep, and Pokémon HOME on the horizon for mobile users, there’s plenty to be excited about.

It’s also unclear if the title will be available internationally or, as some previous Tencent titles, it’ll be exclusive to the Chinese market (at least for a limited time) before coming over to Western countries.

Of course, Pokémon fans still have more games to look forward to before Timi’s big reveal. Pokémon Sword and Shield, the next entries in the core RPG series, will be released in November for Nintendo Switch.