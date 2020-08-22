Team Liquid parts ways with Clash Royale player DiegoB

The player was a member of the team for over two years.

Team Liquid announced today it is parting ways with Clash Royale player Diego “DiegoB” Becerra, who had been on the roster since mid-2018.

DiegoB said that news about his future is “coming soon.” He added that he feels like he is “at a great level right now” and is more motivated than ever. The player could be joining another team in the Clash Royale League (CRL) West.

DiegoB had a tremendous 2019 with Liquid. The team placed first in the CRL West spring season 2019 and qualified for the World Cyber Games. In this event, the team played a big part in taking the trophy home for the West.

The second half of the year was also rewarding for the team. Liquid couldn’t defend their CRL trophy, faltering to SK Gaming in the fall season finals but made up for this at the CRL World Finals in Los Angeles, where the team placed first and pocketed $150,000.

Team Liquid haven’t been able to replicate their past performance in 2020 yet. They had a devastating spring season and placed third in the group stage, narrowly qualifying for the playoffs. The team bowed out of the league after losing the quarter-finals 3-1 against eventual champions, Spacestation Gaming.

It seems the organization is making some much-needed changes to its roster ahead of the fall season. Recently, Liquid also brought in Michael “Razzer” Roper from Misfits Gaming.