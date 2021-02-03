Supercell to allow up to 2 teams per organization in the Brawl Stars Championship circuit

Even though the 2021 Brawl Stars Championship circuit was launched earlier in the year, Supercell changed a rule yesterday.

Esports organizations are now able to sign up to two teams and they can be from the same region. Although Supercell announced this change, the rulebook available on its official website has yet to be updated.

“Team organizations are allowed to own and operate a maximum of

two (2) Teams in the Tournament,” the rulebook reads. “If an organization owns two Teams in the Tournament, their names and logos must be clearly

distinguishable, eg. ‘El Primo Red’/’El Primo Blue.'”

But the next rule still prevents two teams from competing in the same tournament. “If a team organization owns two (2) Teams in the

Tournament, these two (2) Teams may not participate in

competition within the same region,” according to the rulebook. It’s unclear if this rule will also be updated or changed.

⭐️RULES UPDATE⭐️

We heard you loud & clear…

Organizations can have 2⃣ teams max AND they can now be within the same region!#BSC2021 pic.twitter.com/jmXeVJxXI0 — Brawl Stars Esports (@Brawl_esports) February 2, 2021

This change resulted from frequent requests by community members over the last few months. In the Brawl Stars competitive scene, there are countless small esports organizations that aim to find raw talents and put them in the spotlight, but high-profile organizations are much less numerous due to the game’s niche community.

In the 2020 World Finals, for example, high-profile organizations in the top eight included PSG Esports, INTZ, AC Milan Qlash, and SK Gaming. But since there aren’t that many of them, allowing them to sign up to two teams in the same circuit and region will likely enhance the competitiveness at the highest level of play while offering more opportunities for the promising players in the scene.

On the other hand, if many of those organizations use this new rule to sign two distinct teams, it will also give them more spotlight while making it harder for smaller organizations to be seen.