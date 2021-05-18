Supercell not limiting teams in Clash of Clans World Championship May pre-qualifiers

All clans that placed in Champion one to three in the Clan War League can register.

The proposed limitations to the number of competing clans in the Clash of Clans World Championship May pre-qualifiers will not be take effect. Now, all clans who placed between Champion one to three in the Clan War League earlier are eligible to participate.

The revision was announced after the company proposed last week that it could limit the number of teams competing in the Clash of Clans World Championship pre-qualifiers. The exact reason behind this move wasn’t revealed, though.

Registrations are open for the Clash of Clans World Championship May pre-qualifier until May 20 at 5am CT. The pre-qualifiers will happen on May 22 and 23 between 5am and 1pm CT. The top six team will advance to the May monthly qualifier to decide the clan that gets a ticket to the World Championship Finals.

If you’re the leader of a clan that placed in Champion one to three, you can register a team for the World Championship pre-qualifier. The registrations can be easily done in-game by clicking on the tournament hub icon on the right side of the home screen.

Each team has to have five members who are at Town Hall 14. Only the clan leaders can select the players they want on their teams. Once a player is selected, they will be able to register themselves through the tournament hub. Players will be required to enter their date of birth at the time of registration.

The Clash of Clans World Championship 2021 has a total prize pool of $1 million. The year will consist of six monthly seasons from May to October. The winner of each season will book a slot at the 2021 World Championship Finals. There will also be the last chance qualifier after the six seasons which will decide the last two teams at the World Finals.