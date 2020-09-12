Supercell debuts first short film, Lost & Crowned, featuring characters from Clash of Clans and Clash Royale

You can see the characters from the Clash games in a new setting.

Supercell debuted today its first animated short film, called Lost & Crowned, with characters and locations from Clash of Clans and Clash Royale. This is the first time the two games can be seen together as part of the same universe.

The film is about 11 minutes long and features two Skeleton Guard siblings as the main characters, Peter and Larry. They have been given the responsibility to guard the Red King’s crown. Larry, the younger brother, is a curious and mischievous Skeleton who causes a lot of trouble. The two encounter a lot of challenges in their effort to bring the crown back to the Red King.

You will be able to see the villages of Clash of Clans and the castles in Clash Royale as part of the same world in Lost & Crowned. It features several characters from both of Supercell’s popular games. You can view the film exclusively on YouTube.

Supercell has partnered with longtime partner Psyop to create the film. Psyop has been working with Supercell for several years to create other short visuals with characters from Supercell games. It remains to be seen if Lost & Crowned will be the first of many animated stories in the Clash universe.