Summoners War: Lost Centuria World Championship 2021 unveiled with $20,000 prize pool

Com2uS’ new strategy game Summoners War: Lost Centuria is getting its first world championship later this year. Players can compete in it for a share of the $20,000 prize pool and the title of world champions.

The top 2000 players in the weekly “World Tournament” from May 27 to Sept. 14 will be able to participate in the Lost Centuria World Championship 2021. Besides this, there will also be a selection round from Sept. 8 to 14 for players who don’t meet the aforementioned requirement.

Registrations are currently open in-game until Sept. 17. This will be followed by the preliminary round on Sept. 24 and 25. Finally, the top players will make their way to the main event on Nov. 6 at 10pm CT. It will be held online due to health concerns caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The main event will be streamed on the official Summoners War: Lost Centuria YouTube channel in 13 languages.

During the world championship, all monster levels will be set at level 10 and the skill stone effects will be applied. Only the Rune set effect will be applied as well. The prize pool will be split as follows: