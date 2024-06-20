Squad Busters: Where is the Ice World event?

Squad Buster’s recent June update teased a brand new world coming to the game, including new characters and a time-limited event, but when the update went live, it was nowhere to be seen.

Despite getting a few paid cosmetic skins, the proposed event would add early access to the new world alongside an event to unlock new characters earlier than anticipated. The June Patch Notes only tease the event and what players can expect, but not when it is meant to go live.

So, when is it?

When is the June 2024 Ice World Update starting in Squad Busters?

According to the Squad Busters X account, the recently revealed Ice World event will begin on Monday, June 24, tying in with the new season.

Lots of players were confused when the June Update went live promising an Ice World event that didn’t show up, but it appears as though it was all as intended, with the event coming much later.

When the update goes live, you’ll be able to unlock characters Jessie, Ice Wizard, and Dr. T and try out the new Ice World Map. When you go into games, you can sometimes find Ice Spirits in games, and busting many of them unlocks rewards. Be sure to work with friends to unlock as many as possible before the event ends, likely a week after it begins.

After the event ends, Ice World and the new characters will only be unlocked later as you level up, around level 90, so this is a good chance to get things you aren’t meant to have for quite some time.

