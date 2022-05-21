The Free Fire World Series (FFWS) Sentosa Grand Finals will take place on May 21. Twelve teams from around the world are competing for a share of the prize pool and the title of champions.

Eight teams have directly made it to the finals for being the winners of different regional competitions around the world. Four more teams have qualified through the play-ins, which were held on May 14 at the same venue.

The 12 teams will play six matches in the finals to decide the champion. The winner will walk away with $500,000 of the $2 million prize pool, while the runners-up will receive $250,000. Here are the overall standings and scoreboard per match of the FFWS Sentosa Finals. The scores are being updated live.

Overall Standings

Here are the overall standings after three matches.

Scoreboard per match

Match one

Match two

Match three