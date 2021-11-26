Results for the Brawl Stars World Finals 2021

The Brawl Stars World Finals 2021 is happening from Nov. 26 to 28. The best 16 teams from around the world are competing for the title of world champion and a share of the $1 million prize pool.
The World Finals features a single-elimination bracket. Each match will be the best-of-five sets, except for the grand finals, which will be the best-of-seven sets. Each set will be played in a different mode and will be the best-of-three games.
Fans can watch the competition live on the Brawl Stars Esports YouTube channel. The World Finals is being broadcast from Bucharest, Romania. While some teams have traveled to the venue, others are competing remotely.
Here’s the bracket and the scores per match of the Brawl Stars World Finals 2021. The results are being updated live.
Bracket
Here’s the bracket of the 2021 World Finals so far:
Scores per match
Day one (Nov. 26)
Queen NAI vs. Trick of China
Queen NAI win 3-0
- Bounty on Shooting Star: 2-0 Queen Nai
- Hot Zone on Split: 2-0 Queen Nai
- Heist on Pit Stop: 2-0 Queen Nai
BK Rog Esports vs. INTZ
INTZ win 3-0
- Hot Zone on Dueling Beetles: 2-0 INTZ
- Siege on Factory Rush: 2-0 INTZ
- Brawl Ball on Sneaky Fields: 2-1 INTZ
SK Gaming vs. Tribe Gaming NA
Tribe win 3-2
- Brawl Ball: 2-0 Tribe
- Heist: 2-0 Tribe
- Bounty: 2-1 SK
- Gem Grab: 2-0 SK
- Siege: 2-0 Tribe