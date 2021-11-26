Results for the Brawl Stars World Finals 2021

Sixteen teams are competing, but only one will be crowned the champion.

The Brawl Stars World Finals 2021 is happening from Nov. 26 to 28. The best 16 teams from around the world are competing for the title of world champion and a share of the $1 million prize pool.

The World Finals features a single-elimination bracket. Each match will be the best-of-five sets, except for the grand finals, which will be the best-of-seven sets. Each set will be played in a different mode and will be the best-of-three games.

Screengrab via Supercell

Fans can watch the competition live on the Brawl Stars Esports YouTube channel. The World Finals is being broadcast from Bucharest, Romania. While some teams have traveled to the venue, others are competing remotely.

Here’s the bracket and the scores per match of the Brawl Stars World Finals 2021. The results are being updated live.

Bracket

Here’s the bracket of the 2021 World Finals so far:

Screengrab via Supercell

Scores per match

Day one (Nov. 26)

Queen NAI vs. Trick of China

Queen NAI win 3-0

Bounty on Shooting Star: 2-0 Queen Nai

Hot Zone on Split: 2-0 Queen Nai

Heist on Pit Stop: 2-0 Queen Nai

BK Rog Esports vs. INTZ

INTZ win 3-0

Hot Zone on Dueling Beetles: 2-0 INTZ

Siege on Factory Rush: 2-0 INTZ

Brawl Ball on Sneaky Fields: 2-1 INTZ

SK Gaming vs. Tribe Gaming NA

Tribe win 3-2