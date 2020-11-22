Results for the Brawl Stars World Finals 2020

Eight teams are competing for a share of the $1 million prize pool.

The Brawl Stars World Finals 2020 is being played on Nov. 22 and 23. Eight teams from around the world are competing for the title of world champions and a share of the $1 million prize pool.

The World Finals were initially supposed to be played at the ESL Studio in Katowice, Poland. It has been moved to an online setting, however, due to health concerns amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The eight teams are competing in a single-elimination bracket to decide the champion. The bracket after the first day is as follows:

Screengrab via Supercell

Match-wise Results

AC Milan Qlash vs. Tribe Red (Quarterfinal four)

Tribe won 3-0.

Heist on Safe Zone: 3-0 Tribe

Gem Grab on Minecart Madness: 3-0 Tribe

Siege on Junk Park: 3-1 Tribe

Jupiter vs. INTZ (Quarterfinal three)

INTZ won 3-1.

Bounty on Snake Prairie: 3-0 Jupiter

Heist on G.G. Mortuary: 3-0 INTZ

Gem Grab on Crystal Arcade: 3-0 INTZ

Siege on Nuts and Bolts: 3-0 INTZ

CODEMAGIC vs. SK Gaming (Quarterfinal two)

SK won 3-1.

Gem Grab on Hard Rock Mine: 3-2 SK

Brawl Ball on Triple Dribble: 3-1 CODEMAGIC

Siege on Some Assembly Required: 3-0 SK

Bounty on Canal Grande: 3-2 SK

PSG Esports vs. Nova Esports (Quarterfinal one)

PSG won 3-0.