Results for the Brawl Stars World Finals 2020

The Brawl Stars World Finals 2020 is being played on Nov. 22 and 23. Eight teams from around the world are competing for the title of world champions and a share of the $1 million prize pool.
The World Finals were initially supposed to be played at the ESL Studio in Katowice, Poland. It has been moved to an online setting, however, due to health concerns amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The eight teams are competing in a single-elimination bracket to decide the champion. The bracket after the first day is as follows:
Match-wise Results
AC Milan Qlash vs. Tribe Red (Quarterfinal four)
Tribe won 3-0.
- Heist on Safe Zone: 3-0 Tribe
- Gem Grab on Minecart Madness: 3-0 Tribe
- Siege on Junk Park: 3-1 Tribe
Jupiter vs. INTZ (Quarterfinal three)
INTZ won 3-1.
- Bounty on Snake Prairie: 3-0 Jupiter
- Heist on G.G. Mortuary: 3-0 INTZ
- Gem Grab on Crystal Arcade: 3-0 INTZ
- Siege on Nuts and Bolts: 3-0 INTZ
CODEMAGIC vs. SK Gaming (Quarterfinal two)
SK won 3-1.
- Gem Grab on Hard Rock Mine: 3-2 SK
- Brawl Ball on Triple Dribble: 3-1 CODEMAGIC
- Siege on Some Assembly Required: 3-0 SK
- Bounty on Canal Grande: 3-2 SK
PSG Esports vs. Nova Esports (Quarterfinal one)
PSG won 3-0.
- Brawl Ball on Super Stadium: 3-0 PSG
- Bounty on Shooting Star: 3-1 PSG
- Heist on Kaboom Canyon: 3-1 PSG