Results for the Brawl Stars Championship 2020 September finals

Qualification points to the World Finals are up for grabs.

The 2020 Brawl Stars Championship’s September finals will happen on Sept. 5 and 6. A total of 12 teams from four different regions will be competing for the qualification points to the World Finals later this year and the $62,500 prize pool.

The finals were supposed to be held at the ESL Studio in Katowice, Poland but are happening online due to the COVID-19 pandemic. To adapt to this change, all teams will only be competing against other teams within their regions in the finals. The regions are APAC, Europe/MENA, LATAM South, and North America/LATAM North.

Here are the results for the Brawl Stars Championship August finals. The results are being updated live.

Sept. 5 (Saturday)

Europe/ MENA Finals

Qlash EU won the Europe/ MENA Finals. Here are the overall standings:

Screengrab via Supercell

Here are the matchwise results:

Codemagic Purple vs. Qlash EU

Qlash EU won 3-1.

Gem Grab on Double Swoosh: 2-0 Codemagic

Heist on Crossroads: 2-1 Qlash

Siege on Olive Branch: 2-1 Qlash

Brawl Ball on Triple Dribble: 2-0 Qlash

Tribe Gaming vs. Qlash EU

Qlash EU won 3-0.

Penalty Kick on Brawl Ball: 2-0 Qlash

Bounty on Canal Grande: 2-1 Qlash

Heist on Tornado Ring: 2-1 Qlash

Tribe Gaming vs. Codemagic Purple

Tribe won 3-1.

Siege on Nuts and Bolts: 2-0 Tribe

Gem Grab on Stone Fort: 2-0 Tribe

Brawl Ball on Backyard Bowl: 2-1 Codemagic

Bounty on Layer Cake: 2-0 Tribe

APAC Finals

B-Boy won the APAC Finals. Here are the overall standings:

Screengrab via Supercell

Here are the matchwise results:

New Artisans vs. Jupiter

Jupiter won 3-2.

Bounty on Snake Prairie: 2-0 Jupiter

Heist on Hot Potato: 2-0 Jupiter

Siege on Junk Park: 2-1 New Artisans

Brawl Ball on Penalty Kick: 2-0 New Artisans

Gem Grab on Double Swoosh: 2-0 Jupiter

B-Boy vs. Jupiter

B-Boy won 3-1.

Siege on Factory Rush: 2-1 Jupiter

Brawl Ball on Super Stadium: 2-0 B-Boy

Gem Grab on Minecraft Madness: 2-1 B-Boy

Heist on Sandy Gems: 2-1 B-Boy

B-Boy vs. New Artisans

B-Boy won 3-2.