Results for the Brawl Stars Championship 2020 September finals

The 2020 Brawl Stars Championship’s September finals will happen on Sept. 5 and 6. A total of 12 teams from four different regions will be competing for the qualification points to the World Finals later this year and the $62,500 prize pool.
The finals were supposed to be held at the ESL Studio in Katowice, Poland but are happening online due to the COVID-19 pandemic. To adapt to this change, all teams will only be competing against other teams within their regions in the finals. The regions are APAC, Europe/MENA, LATAM South, and North America/LATAM North.
Here are the results for the Brawl Stars Championship August finals. The results are being updated live.
Sept. 5 (Saturday)
Europe/ MENA Finals
Qlash EU won the Europe/ MENA Finals. Here are the overall standings:
Here are the matchwise results:
Codemagic Purple vs. Qlash EU
Qlash EU won 3-1.
- Gem Grab on Double Swoosh: 2-0 Codemagic
- Heist on Crossroads: 2-1 Qlash
- Siege on Olive Branch: 2-1 Qlash
- Brawl Ball on Triple Dribble: 2-0 Qlash
Tribe Gaming vs. Qlash EU
Qlash EU won 3-0.
- Penalty Kick on Brawl Ball: 2-0 Qlash
- Bounty on Canal Grande: 2-1 Qlash
- Heist on Tornado Ring: 2-1 Qlash
Tribe Gaming vs. Codemagic Purple
Tribe won 3-1.
- Siege on Nuts and Bolts: 2-0 Tribe
- Gem Grab on Stone Fort: 2-0 Tribe
- Brawl Ball on Backyard Bowl: 2-1 Codemagic
- Bounty on Layer Cake: 2-0 Tribe
APAC Finals
B-Boy won the APAC Finals. Here are the overall standings:
Here are the matchwise results:
New Artisans vs. Jupiter
Jupiter won 3-2.
- Bounty on Snake Prairie: 2-0 Jupiter
- Heist on Hot Potato: 2-0 Jupiter
- Siege on Junk Park: 2-1 New Artisans
- Brawl Ball on Penalty Kick: 2-0 New Artisans
- Gem Grab on Double Swoosh: 2-0 Jupiter
B-Boy vs. Jupiter
B-Boy won 3-1.
- Siege on Factory Rush: 2-1 Jupiter
- Brawl Ball on Super Stadium: 2-0 B-Boy
- Gem Grab on Minecraft Madness: 2-1 B-Boy
- Heist on Sandy Gems: 2-1 B-Boy
B-Boy vs. New Artisans
B-Boy won 3-2.
- Heist on Crossroads: 2-1 New Artisans
- Siege on Olive Branch: 2-0 B-Boy
- Bounty on Heat Wave: 2-1 New Artisans
- Gem Grab on Hard Rock Mine: 2-1 B-Boy
- Brawl Ball on Triple Dribble: 2-0 B-Boy