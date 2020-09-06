Results for the Brawl Stars Championship 2020 September finals

Qualification points to the World Finals are up for grabs.

Image via Supercell

The 2020 Brawl Stars Championship’s September finals will happen on Sept. 5 and 6. A total of 12 teams from four different regions will be competing for the qualification points to the World Finals later this year and the $62,500 prize pool. 

The finals were supposed to be held at the ESL Studio in Katowice, Poland but are happening online due to the COVID-19 pandemic. To adapt to this change, all teams will only be competing against other teams within their regions in the finals. The regions are APAC, Europe/MENA, LATAM South, and North America/LATAM North. 

Here are the results for the Brawl Stars Championship August finals. The results are being updated live.

Sept. 5 (Saturday)

Europe/ MENA Finals

Qlash EU won the Europe/ MENA Finals. Here are the overall standings:

Screengrab via Supercell

Here are the matchwise results:

Codemagic Purple vs. Qlash EU

Qlash EU won 3-1.

  • Gem Grab on Double Swoosh: 2-0 Codemagic
  • Heist on Crossroads: 2-1 Qlash
  • Siege on Olive Branch: 2-1 Qlash
  • Brawl Ball on Triple Dribble: 2-0 Qlash

Tribe Gaming vs. Qlash EU

Qlash EU won 3-0.

  • Penalty Kick on Brawl Ball: 2-0 Qlash
  • Bounty on Canal Grande: 2-1 Qlash
  • Heist on Tornado Ring: 2-1 Qlash

Tribe Gaming vs. Codemagic Purple

Tribe won 3-1.

  • Siege on Nuts and Bolts: 2-0 Tribe
  • Gem Grab on Stone Fort: 2-0 Tribe
  • Brawl Ball on Backyard Bowl: 2-1 Codemagic
  • Bounty on Layer Cake: 2-0 Tribe

APAC Finals

B-Boy won the APAC Finals. Here are the overall standings:

Screengrab via Supercell

Here are the matchwise results:

New Artisans vs. Jupiter

Jupiter won 3-2.

  • Bounty on Snake Prairie: 2-0 Jupiter
  • Heist on Hot Potato: 2-0 Jupiter
  • Siege on Junk Park: 2-1 New Artisans
  • Brawl Ball on Penalty Kick: 2-0 New Artisans
  • Gem Grab on Double Swoosh: 2-0 Jupiter

B-Boy vs. Jupiter

B-Boy won 3-1.

  • Siege on Factory Rush: 2-1 Jupiter
  • Brawl Ball on Super Stadium: 2-0 B-Boy
  • Gem Grab on Minecraft Madness: 2-1 B-Boy
  • Heist on Sandy Gems: 2-1 B-Boy

B-Boy vs. New Artisans

B-Boy won 3-2.

  • Heist on Crossroads: 2-1 New Artisans
  • Siege on Olive Branch: 2-0 B-Boy
  • Bounty on Heat Wave: 2-1 New Artisans
  • Gem Grab on Hard Rock Mine: 2-1 B-Boy
  • Brawl Ball on Triple Dribble: 2-0 B-Boy