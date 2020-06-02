Red Bull M.E.O season 3 to feature PUBG Mobile, Hearthstone, and TFT

The third season of Red Bull’s Mobile Esports Open (M.E.O) will feature PUBG Mobile, Teamfight Tactics, and Hearthstone, the company announced today.

The M.E.O will have open qualifiers for over 20 countries from around the world. Players have to be at least 16 years old to participate in their respective country’s qualifiers. Top players from the qualifiers will advance to the national finals. The winners will then have a chance to represent their country at the Red Bull M.E.O World Finals.

Red Bull said it plans to organize the World Finals in the first quarter of 2021. It’s set to be a LAN event that will be hosted in Turkey.

Players can register for the online open qualifiers through the Red Bull M.E.O official website.

Season two of the Red Bull M.E.O featured Brawl Stars, Clash Royale, and Hearthstone. This year, however, Brawl Stars and Clash Royale have been dropped from the roster of games in the mobile open. The season two World Finals had to be played online due to the COVID-19 pandemic.