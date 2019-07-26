Red Bull M.E.O. Season 2 to feature Clash Royale, Brawl Stars, Hearthstone

The second season of the Red Bull M.E.O. has been announced and will feature three mobile esports titles: Brawl Stars, Clash Royale, and Hearthstone. The qualifiers will begin on Aug. 8 and the world finals will be held on Feb. 22, 2020, at an undisclosed, “top secret” location.

Red Bull has partnered with FACEIT this year to give an exciting tournament format. Players will have to compete in a series of online and offline qualifiers to make their way to the national finals of their respective country to determine the world finals representative.

Red Bull Esports on Twitter We’re hyped to announce M.E.O. Season 2! Featuring @ClashRoyale, @BrawlStars and @PlayHearthstone, the competitive and challenging celebration of the mobile gaming scene returns. Check out the trailer, and get involved now: https://t.co/DKb2ZqBvgG Open to all – won by one! https://t.co/q1s2gzNMaM

To compete, players have to be at least 16 years old and live in one of the countries where the qualifiers will be held. The list of countries can be found here.

The Red Bull M.E.O. was introduced last year and the first season’s finals were held in Germany. Season 1 was held in a partnership with ESL and had three mobile titles: Brawl Stars, Clash Royale, and Arena of Valor. This time, Hearthstone will be replacing the five-vs-five mobile MOBA.