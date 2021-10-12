Razer Invitational Brawl Stars for European players unveiled with $5,700 prize pool

The Razer Invitational has arrived in Europe with a 5,000 euros (about $5,760) prize pool in Brawl Stars.

Registrations are live for the open-for-all tournament. Up to 256 teams of three players can sign up for the competition, which will take place from Oct. 14 to 17. Its complete schedule is as follows:

Oct. 14: Open qualifiers

Oct. 15: Round of 32

Oct. 16: Quarterfinals

Oct. 17: Semifinals and finals

From Oct. 15 onward, the competition will be streamed on the official Razer Twitch channel.

The Razer Invitational is a series of competitions for North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East by the Singaporean-American technology company. It features many different games.

For Europe, the total prize pool is 20,000 euros (about $23,000) split across Brawl Stars, Fortnite, and VALORANT. Brawl Stars has a 5,000 euros prize pool, which will be split as follows:

First place: 3,200 euros ($3,688)

Second place: 1,200 euros ($1,383)

Third place: 600 euros ($691)

While this is a third-party tournament, the official Brawl Stars esports circuit for 2021 from Supercell will wrap up with the World Finals next month. From Nov. 26 to 28, 16 teams from around the world will compete for the title of world champions and a share of the prize pool. Teams have an option of traveling to Bucharest, Romania to compete in the event.