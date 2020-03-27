Rampage game mode returns to Free Fire

The limited-time game mode Rampage made its way back to Free Fire earlier today. It will be available until March 30.

The mode was introduced to the game last year. It rewards aggressive playstyles by offering ways for players to get better stats at the end of the game using exploration and kills.

Image via Free Fire

In Rampage, each player has a five-level speed gauge that can be filled by exploring the map and killing enemies. Players gain a significant amount of speed each time a level is filled.

This advantage can easily result in a win. So in this game mode, it’s practically impossible to win by camping and keeping your gauge empty. This time, the game mode takes place on the classic map Bermuda.

The return of this game mode is part of the features introduced to celebrate spring alongside Sakura Rain, Flower from that Loot, and Spring Day Login.

The Spring Day Login will offer several weapon skins to the players who log in on March 29. Until March 31, you can also earn exclusive rewards after a match or by opening a player’s death box. Those will grant you a currency to buy cherry blossom-themed items.

Meanwhile, buying diamonds until April 1 will grant you pirate-themed rewards. The shop also features several promotions and rewards can be earned by connecting to the game every day until April 4 via the Perm gun Check-in event.