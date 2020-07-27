PUBG Mobile, Supercell games reportedly on Indian government’s “radar” after ban of Chinese apps

After issuing an interim ban to 59 applications last month for engaging in “activities” that were reportedly a threat to national security, the Indian government blocked 47 more apps last week, according to Asian News International (ANI). All of the applications have been reported to be of Chinese origin.

The initial 59 applications, which included games like Mobile Legends: Bang Bang and Clash of Kings, were accused of “stealing” users’ data in an “unauthorized manner” to server locations outside of India.

But now, the Indian government has prepared a list of 275 applications that will be “examined for any violation of national security and user privacy,” according to a report by The Economic Times. This list includes Tencent’s PUBG Mobile and Supercell games like Clash Royale, Brawl Stars, and Clash of Clans.

Tencent, a Chinese multinational conglomerate, recently said it “fears” PUBG Mobile could be banned in India, according to a report by Reuters. This report came after the initial 59 applications were banned on June 29, which included Tencent’s messaging service, WeChat.

While The Economic Times’ report says all 275 applications are of Chinese origin, Supercell is based in Helsinki, Finland. Tencent took control of Supercell in October 2019, however, after increasing its stake in the consortium that owns a majority stake in the company to 51.2 percent.

The Indian government could “ban all, some, or none [of the apps] from the list,” according to the report.