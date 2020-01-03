PUBG Mobile Club Open Spring Split 2020 unveiled with $1 million prize pool

PUBG Mobile’s 2020 season is kicking off with the PUBG Mobile Club Open (PMCO) Spring Split which just got unveiled. Registrations for the tournament have begun and will be open till Jan. 21.

The PMCO 2020 features a prize pool of $1 million divided across the two splits—spring and fall. The PMCO will lead to the first PUBG Mobile World Championship 2020 later this year.

The schedule for the spring split is as follows:

Registration: Jan. 3-21

Qualification: Jan. 23 to Feb. 2

Regional group stage: Feb.

Regional semi-finals: Feb.

Regional finals: March

World League: May

Just like last year’s PMCO, the tournament will be played in a third-person perspective across all the four maps of the battle royale game—Erangel, Miramar, Sanhok, and Vikendi.

A lot of new regions have been added to the PMCO in 2020 as compared to last year’s. The regions for the PMCO Spring Split 2020 are:

LATAM

Europe

Middle East and Africa

South Asia

Wildcard

SEA Wildcard

North America

Brazil

Turkey

CIS

Germany

Iraq

Saudi Arabia

India

Pakistan

PUBG MOBILE Esports on Twitter The PUBG MOBILE Club Open 2020 Spring Split is now open for Registration from Jan. 3rd to Jan. 21st! Time to gather your friends and squad up, then head to our website https://t.co/xf9owqM5Gi to register for your own club in #PMCO2020!

The PMCO Spring Split will set the stage for PUBG Mobile Esports in 2020. This includes Pro Leagues in SEA, the Americas, and South Asia. All this will lead to the PUBG Mobile World League which will be followed by the PUBG Mobile World Championship 2020. The expected prize pool for PUBG Mobile Esports in 2020 is predicted to be over $5 million.