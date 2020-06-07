PSG Esports and CODEMAGIC Purple win Brawl Stars Championship June monthly finals

PSG Esports have secured its spot at the World Finals.

The first day of the June monthly finals for the Brawl Stars Championship 2020 ended yesterday. Three teams from Europe and Asia competed in a round-robin format within their own regions to earn qualification points for the Brawl Stars World Finals later this year.

Asia

PSG Esports continued to dominate the region. The team won both of their matches against B-Boy and EZGame, dropping just one set in the two matches.

With this victory, PSG Esports have guaranteed themselves a spot at the Brawl Stars World Finals 2020. The race for the other spot from the Asia region is still on.

Here are the complete results from the Asia group of the June monthly finals:

Screengrab via Supercell

PSG Esports has earned $9,000 with this victory. B-boy will receive $6,000 while EZGame will get $4,000.

The leaderboards for the Asia region are as follows:

Screengrab via Supercell

The top two teams will make it to the World Finals.

Europe

Europe’s monthly finals weren’t so one-sided. While the first two games saw clean sweeps by CODEMAGIC Purple and Tribe Gaming who defeated SK Gaming 3-0, the third match was nail-biting.

CODEMAGIC Purple and Tribe Gaming exchanged the first four sets of the match, bringing them to a 2-2 tie before the fifth set in the Bounty game mode.

Both teams again traded the first two games of the best-of-three set. In the deciding game, Tribe Gaming obtained an early lead. CODEMAGIC’s “cursed” who was playing Gene, however, got two consecutive pulls into Tribe Gaming’s “Tom” and “Symantec” which shifted the game in their favor.

Here are results of the Europe group in the monthly finals:

Screengrab via Supercell

CODEMAGIC purple will pocket $9,000 while Tribe Gaming will get $6,000. Last-placed SK Gaming will receive $4,000.

The leaderboards for the Europe region are as follows.

Screengrab via Supercell

The top three teams from Europe will be making it to the World Finals. This was the first time Tribe Gaming managed to qualify for a monthly-finals. The team will be looking to maintain this performance to secure a spot at the Brawl Stars World Finals 2020.