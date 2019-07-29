Pokémon GO is getting its own Competitive Invitational event at the 2019 World Championships

The Pokemon Company has just announced plans to launch a Pokémon GO Invitational event at this year’s World Championships that will see trainers battle it out live on stage using the new competitive battling feature recently added to the mobile game.

It is the first time that the mobile title has had an official tournament as a Pokémon Play event. The tournament will commence just after the opening ceremony on Aug. 16 at the 2019 World Championships, which will see some of the biggest TCG, VGC, and Pokkén Players duke it out for over $500,000 worth of prizes.

Eight competitors will be battling it out in Pokémon GO to become the first Invitational champion ever, but only seven of them have been invited to take part.

Those competing in the event include the Director of Game Freak Junichi Masuda, Game Freak’s Game Designer Shigeki Morimoto, and online personalities including UnlistedLeaf, Strayburry17, Yamada, Poké AK, and PogoKieng.

One lucky fan that attends the event as a spectator will have a chance to enter the tournament through sweepstakes draw on the Pokémon website. You have until July 31 to send in your application, so do it fast. The sign-ups are also only open to US residents.

The tournament will be a double-elimination event with each match being best-of-fives. Battles will take place in the Great League with some additional restrictions. Each player must select a team of six Pokémon that they will use throughout the entire tournament and none of the Pokémon may be the same species.

The winner will then be whoever is the last person left standing at the end of the event. All of the games will be streamed live on Twitch.