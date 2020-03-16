PMCO CIS, Germany, and Iraq regional finals end with 3 teams qualifying for World League

The PUBG Mobile Club Open (PMCO) regional finals for the CIS, Germany, and Iraq regions have finished with the first-placed team from each region directly qualifying for the World League West. All three regional finals were held between March 14 and 15 with a total of 16 teams locking horns across eight matches to decide the final rankings table.

While CIS and Germany are a part of the larger European region, Iraq is a division in the Middle East and African regions. The top five teams of the PMCO CIS and top three teams of PMCO Germany will move on to the Europe regional finals.

The top four teams from Iraq, on the other hand, will move on to the Middle East and Africa regional finals.

Here are the results of the regional finals for the three regions:

CIS

Image via Tencent

Qualified for World League West:

GQ Team

Qualified for the Europe regional finals:

GQ Team

DREAMEATERS

Pain Team

Koninapower

MKERS

Germany

Image via Tencent

Qualified for World League West:

Number One

Qualified for the Europe regional finals:

Number One

Unicorns of Love

NGG Team

Iraq

Image via Tencent

Qualified for World League West:

Team Frag

Qualified for the Middle East and Africa regional finals: