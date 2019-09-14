Participating countries unveiled for the Red Bull M.E.O season 2

The registrations for the second season of the Red Bull M.E.O season two featuring mobile esports titles Brawl Stars, Clash Royale, and Hearthstone are underway. Qualifiers will be held for around 30 countries with the top players qualifying for the grand finals on Feb. 22 next year at an undisclosed location.

In a post on the official Discord server, the number of players and teams who will participate from each country at the global finals were revealed.

Image via Red Bull

An announcement for USA and Bosnia will be made soon. Some of these countries will get offline qualifiers as well while the selection rounds for a majority of the regions will be completely held online.

Registration links for the three games can be found on the official Red Bull M.E.O website. Players who aren’t a resident of the participating regions are not allowed to compete in the tournament.

This is the second season of the mobile esports tournament by Red Bull. The previous season followed a slightly similar format with top players traveling to the Warsteiner Music Hall in Dortmund, Germany to compete for their share of the prize pool. While last season featured Arena of Valor along with Brawl Stars and Clash Royale, this time Hearthstone has replaced the MOBA title.