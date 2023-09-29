One Piece, JJK, Demon Slayer get LoL Wild Rift treatment in new anime MOBA

There’s a new contender rising in the MOBA space and it’s fueled by the power of your favorite anime franchises including Naruto, One Piece, Dragon Ball, and Bleach.

Shonen Jump’s newly announced JUMP: Assemble mobile game achieves just what its title sets out to do— assemble some of the most popular anime characters in the famous Shonen space. Of course, this includes classics and the big three, but also new favorites such as Jujutsu Kaisen and Demon Slayer.

If you’re familiar with Wild Rift or Pokémon UNITE, then this mobile MOBA should look pretty familiar; it’s a very similar system. In fact, this game comes as a collaboration between Shueisha and Pokémon Masters EX devs DeNA.

Gameplay is five vs. five, so you’ll be able to party up with your friends and enter combat as a full team. Right now the beta is running, however, there is no date for when JUMP: Assemble‘s full release will go live.

This will first happen for Android mobile users and iOS users in China and Korea in 2024. While the launch lineup of characters is limited to the shows featured in its promo material, there are plans to expand things with more favorites in the future.

All Jump: Assemble shows

Your favorite shows are in JUMP: Assemble. Image via Jump Shueisha

Here is a look at all of the franchises that will be included in JUMP: Assemble at launch.

Dragon Ball

One Piece

Naruto

Bleach

Jujutsu Kaisen

Demon Slayer

Undead Unluck

Mashle

Of those shows, the two you’re probably least familiar with are Mashle, which is basically Harry Potter for weebs and Undead Unluck which is an underrated gem featuring one of the least lucky protagonists in anime.

Right now beta testing for JUMP: Assemble is limited to specific regions, however, we expect this to expand quite quickly in the coming months.

Make sure to check the Google Play store for the game so you don’t miss out.

