Niantic’s NBA Pokémon Go-like mobile game is now live

Niantic, the maker of Pokémon Go, has released its NBA game of a similar genre, NBA All-World.

The new mobile title with the NBA license allows players to collect the biggest players in the NBA and use them to go one-vs-one against the best players in the world, much in the same way Pokémon Go players would battle at a gym.

“Explore your neighborhood while competing in mini-games to claim King of the Court,” the game’s description on the App Store reads. “Be on the lookout for sneaker and gear drops to flex your style and increase the performance of your squad. Represent where you’re from along with the best ballers in the world.”

The official release date for the game was listed as Jan. 24, but it’s available now on the App Store for players to download and begin playing. It’s also available on Android on the Google Play Store.

NBA fans and fitness enthusiasts could have a hit on their hands with NBA All-World, combining the likenesses of NBA superstars and the fun of basketball with earning rewards by walking.

Like Pokémon Go, the game uses Adventure Sync on iPhone to enable the Health app and let the player earn walking distance while the app is closed.