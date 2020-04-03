New features for Free Fire’s Kapella Patch event revealed

Free Fire‘s new Kapella patch will introduce a new character and other changes to the game when it launches on April 8.

Some events will also provide content for the event. Level Up Sunday will reward an exclusive Doggo head for playing a match on April 5 and Checkin for Characters grants five characters and a level up card for logging in everyday from March 30 to April 11.

Screengrab via Free Fire

The main feature of the patch is the new character, Kapella. She will use the Healing Song ability, which will increase the effects of healing and protection items in the game.

A pet will also be introduced, Ottero, with an ability similar to Kapella’s. It will add half of the healing received from MedKits and Treatment Guns to the EP bar.

The update will also bring a new SMG, the Thompson, built for close to mid-range combat. Smokes Grenades will join Clash Squad games and the newest map, Kalahari, will welcome a new camouflage, Camo Box, which will grant a box appearance.

Classic and Ranked modes will also have a new feature, Airship drops, to celebrate the Wonderland event.

Other changes include a buff to the MP5’s fire rate, accuracy, movement speed while shooting, range, and initial precise shots. The UMP will do more damage, armor penetration, and its recoil and range will be decreased. Finally, the M1887 will be balanced. It will bring improvements to the user interface, end-screens, and scores.

Big Heads is a new time-limited game coming with the update. The mode encourages aggressive gameplay with a highly reduced safe zone and respawns enabled. It can be played in solo, duo, or squads. Players land with a random weapon and respawn after five seconds by landing again on the map. The character’s head gets bigger for each kill earned and the first player or team to reach a limit of points win the game. It’ll run until April 7.

There will be a several more additions, too, including an energy core randomly that will provide rewards in the form of characters for shooting it. The Clash ranked mode will join the game on April 9, completely separated from the Classic ranked mode. “We have received feedback from many players requesting to take this game mode to a competitive level,” said Garena. “And we also believe there’s potential for it.”

The Kapella Patch will be introduced into the game on April 8 after a maintenance.