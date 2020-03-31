Free Fire adds free characters in Kapella Patch event

The new character will be released with the OB21 update.

The OB21 Free Fire update will be available for all players in the middle of April. With the update, new character Kapella will also join the game.

Kapella has the Healing Song survival ability, which increases the effects of HP skills and items and reduces damage received by teammates after she dies.

To prepare for the new update, Garena announced the Kapella Patch event, which will give players free characters and patch energy that can be exchanged for rewards.

To get characters, players have to log in for consecutive days from March 30 to April 11. Log in for one day to get Nikita, three days to get Moco, five days for Miguel, eight days for Rafael, and 10 days for Shani. If a player checks in for 11 consecutive days, they’ll receive a character level four card.

The patch energy event runs from April 4 to 6. Players will have to hit the patch energy core while playing. The Gift Box coupons can be exchanged for rewards like universal fragments and one character level six card.

Players who are already registered on the Advanced Server can test Kapella and the new OB21 update until April 2. The update will also bring new pet Ottero, an otter that will recover EP while the player recovers HP using medical items. Other confirmed aspects of the patch are the Kill Secured mode on Bermuda, the Free Look that allows players to look in all directions, and the Auto Pickup Speed option.