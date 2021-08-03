Natus Vincere acquires CIS-based Free Fire roster

The most dominant squad in the region will now be competing under Na'Vi's banner.

Natus Vincere is entering the mobile battle royale game Free Fire. The organization announced earlier today it has acquired the roster of Silence.

Based out of Russia, Silence has been one of the most dominant squads in the region. Free Fire may not be as popular in the region as it is in Southeast Asia or South America, but this hasn’t stopped the roster from chasing glory. The team features Ruslan “Dandy” Omorov, Kheibar “VaJniy” Imanov, Aleksandr “DD” Bozhkov, and Amir “Skyrix” Kanatov. Alexander “Glory” Manoil is the manager.

“Thanks Na’Vi for the opportunity to show ourselves as [a] part of this legendary club,” VaJniy said. “And also thanks to all our fans for their immense support, I promise to give my best so Na’Vi will go to the World Championship in Mexico.”

In 2020, they won the first season of the Free Fire Pro League CIS and went on to conclude the season with a second-place finish at the Continental Series EMEA. They continued this impressive performance into 2021, having defended their title with a first place finish again in the second season of the Pro League CIS.

In the Free Fire World Series (FFWS) 2021, Silence performed really well and placed third. Na’Vi will now be looking to get a higher position during the World Series in Mexico, which will be held toward the end of the year.