Monopoly GO: All Blessed Feast event rewards and milestones

Thanksgiving has come early to Monopoly GO, and there’s a special event to mark the occassion.

From Nov. 21 – 23, you can participate in the Blessed Feast event. During this short seasonal event, you can earn many holiday-themed rewards, including extra rolls, cash, and even a unique player token.

What is the Blessed Feast event in Monopoly GO

The Blessed Feast event is Monopoly GO’s version of Thanksgiving, where players go around the board, collect mittens, and earn points to create Monopoly GO dinners with other players.

Simply go around the board and land on certain spaces to collect oven mittens, which you can turn into rewards like extra dice rolls, cash, sticker packs, and even a new token.

That’s only part of the fun, however. You can invite up to four friends and collectively work on making a blessed feast ‘dinner.’ If you manage to create four dinners with four different people, you can score the ultimate prize of 7,000 dice rolls, a four-star card pack, and a new Turkey token.

While you can play to get through the whole event faster, it isn’t necessary. However, as I always say, if you are enjoying the game, toss the developer a buck or two.

All Blessed Feast event rewards and milestones in Monopoly GO

Blessed Feast. Screenshots by Dot Esports

While you just go around the board and collect mittens, you are also working towards 49 different rewards. Just land on a space, collect the mittens, and watch your multiplier go up. Additionally, you’ll get extra points for landing on one of the corners (the start, free-parking, and the two jail spots) so try to land on them with as many multipliers as you can. Personally, I always roll with 10x multipliers, and you should do the same if you can (otherwise, just use 5x or lower).

Here are all the rewards you can earn by just collecting Blessed Feast mittens. Special thanks to Itsjakesm on Twitter for providing an image with all the available rewards.

5 points – 70 mittens

10 points – 15 dice rolls

10 points – Cash (varies based on multiplier)

10 points – Green card pack

55 points – 80 dice rolls

15 points – 80 mittens

20 points – Charge friends more for rent (ten minutes)

20 points – Green card pack

25 points – 120 mittens

150 points – 200 dice rolls

30 points – Cash

35 points – 150 mittens

35 points – Green card pack

40 points – 180 mittens

300 points – 375 dice rolls and a Red card pack

40 points – Cash

45 points – 55 dice rolls

50 points – Gold card pack

55 points – 210 mittens

600 points – Turkey token and 200 dice rolls

55 points – 60 dice rolls

60 points – Cash

65 points – 230 mittens

60 points – Cash

1,000 points – 1,100 dice rolls

70 points – For 5 minutes, earn a reward for going around the board

100 points – Gold card pack

110 points – 250 mittens

125 points – Cash

1,300 points – 1,350 dice rolls

175 points – 270 mittens

250 points – 175 dice rolls

300 points – Blue card pack

280 points – 300 mittens

1,600 points – 1,600 dice rolls

400 points – Cash

600 points – Blue card pack

700 points – 350 mittens

800 points – Cash

3,000 points – 2,800 dice rolls and a Purple card pack

850 points – 500 mittens

900 points – Purple card pack

950 points – 700 dice rolls

3,200 points – Cash and 650 dice rolls

1,000 points – 1,500 dice rolls

1,200 points – Cash

1,400 points – Blue and Yellow card pack

1,500 points – 650 mittens

6,000 points – Blue and Yellow card pack, 7,000 dice rolls

While mittens are used for progressing through the rewards track, you can also use them to roll the wheel of fortune. However, there is a twist. You have to pick one of your friends (and they have to accept) to help you. In a way, both of you are preparing a Blessed Feast dinner together and contributing to the goal. For each dinner you create with a friend, you get 500 dice rolls, a four-star pack, and cash (for me, it is 80 million). For these, you use the mittens you collect to roll the wheel of fortune with your partner. Each time you roll the wheel, you collect points that contribute towards the goal.

The event is already in full swing, so make sure you hop into the game soon so you don’t miss out.