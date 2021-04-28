Mobile Legends Southeast Asia Cup (MSC) 2021 unveiled with $150,000 prize pool

Twelve of SEA's best teams will battle to become the champions in the first online edition of the tournament.

The Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Southeast Asia Cup (MSC) is making a comeback in 2021. The competition will be online from June 7 to 13 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and will feature a prize pool of $150,000.

Just like in 2019, the MSC 2021 will feature 12 teams. These will battle across two group stages and the playoffs to advance to the grand final on June 13 where a champion will be crowned. The teams will be from Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam.

The complete schedule for the MSC 2021 is as follows:

Group stage one: June 8

Group stage two: June 9

Playoffs: June 11 to 13

Grand Final: June 13

More details about the participating teams and format are yet to be revealed.

The MSC will happen online for the first in 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic. MOONTON has said that it is “working closely with local esports associations and teams” to ensure that the players can compete in the competition from a safe venue. Last year, the MSC had to be canceled because of health concerns caused by the pandemic.

MOONTON has also said that fans can expect to see retired MLBB pros as guests in the MSC. In anticipation of the grand SEA tournament, some time-limited skins will also be available in the game from May 29 to June 13.