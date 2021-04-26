Map Maker temporarily disabled in Brawl Stars due to ‘weird issues’

The Map Maker game mode, where players can create their own custom maps in Brawl Stars, is taking temporary leave from the game.

Developer Supercell is “investigating the source” of the mode’s “weird issues,” according to the game’s Twitter account. Since the feature was added, devs have rolled out numerous bug fixes and improvements.

We are currently experiencing some weird issues with the Maps in the Map Maker! 👀



Currently investigating the source of the issue so we can work on a fix for it as soon as possible! 👷🏻‍♀️



— Brawl Stars (@BrawlStars) April 26, 2021

Four days ago, more modes, including Duo Showdown, Siege, and Hot Zone, were introduced after a short maintenance. They were available in both candidates of the day and winner of the day slots. It’s likely that the recent issues surfaced in those new game modes.

“We are now disabling the Map Maker while we investigate it further,” Supercell said. “We will let you know as soon as things are working fine again!”

Instead of replacing Map Maker with a temporary game mode in the map rotation, it was simply disabled, even kicking out players in the middle of a match.

Map Maker is a popular game mode which allows the players to create maps from scratch, playing around with several gameplay features and environment elements to make the games more interesting and surprising.

The mode was added to the game at the end of 2020. Players can vote for the maps they like when they enter the map rotation, and the devs can even add the most popular ones in the official pool of maps.

Meanwhile, players can enter Power League, Robo Rumble and Knockout matches, as well as the standard Gem Grab, Brawl Ball, Siege, Showdown solo and duo, as well as Hot Zone modes before the Map Maker is reintroduced into the game.