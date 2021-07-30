Latin America’s Free Fire champion roster of Team Aze move to Isurus

They will be looking to defend their title in the closing season of the Free Fire League Latin America.

Argentina-based esports organization, Isurus has entered Free Fire by signing the former roster of Team Aze, which won the opening season of the Free Fire League (FFL) Latin America earlier this year.

The roster features Juan Neira, Daniel Ayala, and Efrén “TIKI444” Vasquez. Isurus has also brought in Villadrop and Yorch to the team which will be led by Chubakon and Bravo. The new team was unveiled along with a music video by Juan Pedro Albanesi titled “Shine On.”

“Entering Isurus is to meet a personal goal, is to reach the largest team in Latin America [and] make a difference from within,” said Chubakon (translated from Spanish). “This shows that hard work always pays off.”

Team Aze was the Latin American champions after an intense final during the FFL’s opening season of 2021. They pocketed $51,500 and went on to represent the region at the Free Fire World Series in Singapore. They couldn’t fare as well against international teams, though, and came in seventh place.

With Isurus, the roster will now be looking to defend its title in the FFL’s closing season which will kick off on Aug. 14. Twenty-four teams will be competing for the title of champions and a share of the $150,000 prize pool. The FFL is an immensely popular tournament for Free Fire esports. The opening season had a peak viewership of about 1.4 million, according to Esports Charts.

Isurus also has teams in League of Legends, CS: GO, Rainbow Six: Siege, Chess, PUBG, Poker, and fighting games. Its League team competes in the Liga Latinoamérica, which is the top professional esports tournament for the game in Hispanic America. It was crowned the champions of the first two seasons of the league in 2019.