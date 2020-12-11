Just Cause is coming to Android and iOS in 2021

Just Cause, a free-to-play game, will be coming to mobile devices next year, Square Enix announced during The Game Awards today. It will feature four game modes including competitive multiplayer, co-op missions, and more.

While the Just Cause franchise is developed by Swedish video game developer Avalanche Studios, the mobile version is being developed by Square Enix. Square Enix are the co-developers of Marvel’s Avengers and have also developed the Final Fantasy series.

Just Cause: Mobile is a free-to-play action shooter set in the Just Cause universe



💥Explosive single player story campaign

💥Co-op up to 4 players

💥30 person competitive multiplayer

💥Huge arsenal of weapons & gear to unlock



Check out https://t.co/Anby3KXaOM to learn more! pic.twitter.com/2Dntq5xzWO — The Game Awards (@thegameawards) December 11, 2020

Besides the main campaign, Just Cause: Mobile will also have a 30-person competitive multiplayer game mode. The game is powered by the Unreal Engine 4 and also brings some mechanics which Just Cause fans must be familiar with such as the parachute, wingsuit, and grapple. It will also have a voice chat for players to converse in the multiplayer and co-op game modes.

While Just Cause: Mobile will be free, players can purchase some in-game items with real money. Square Enix has asked fans to keep an eye on the game’s social media handles for more information on micro-transactions.

Image via Square Enix

Another key difference in Just Cause: Mobile is that players will not play as Rico Rodriguez, the main protagonist of the game series. Instead, players will have to create their own custom character while choosing armor and gear that fits their playstyle.