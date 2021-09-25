Is the iPhone 13, Mini, Pro, and Pro Max waterproof?

First and foremost, before diving into this, we just want to answer the question that you guys came for which is “is the iPhone 13 and all its models waterproof” which is no, they aren’t. No phone is truly waterproof and instead, the iPhone 13 is more water-resistant than anything else.

It doesn’t matter if you buy any case or listen to any hype, the iPhone 13 simply has features that allows it to survive in water conditions a bit better than every other device out there but it is not 100 percent waterproof and never was meant to be.

All models of the iPhone 13 are safe from accidental spills and rain, as well as most common water-related incidents but when it comes to recording things with the phone underwater it becomes a bit more difficult to discuss.

Apple has stated that the iPhone 13 and 13 Mini are splash, water, and dust resistant under lab conditions and could last in maximum depths of 6 meters up to 30 minutes long, but we honestly just wouldn’t risk taking any piece of equipment into the water regardless considering the costs of the phones in general.

After all, while they are water-resistant in a sense, Apple has stated that using them in this manner could decrease resistance over time. Also, you need to wait quite a while to be able to charge a wet iPhone, among other things. So in our opinion, just avoid it despite what is being said.