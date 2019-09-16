INTZ and ShenZhou win wildcard voting to qualify for the Clash of Clans World Championship finals

The eight clans that will participate in the Clash of Clans World Championship finals have been finalized.

The wildcard voting concluded earlier today with INTZ and ShenZhou securing the final two spots for the event. The $1 million World Finals will be played at ESL One Hamburg on Oct. 25 to 27.

Eight clans participated in the wildcard voting session and ShenZhou proved why they’re a popular squad by registering over 50 percent of the votes. INTZ narrowly qualified for the event, beating out other top contenders by just under one percent of the votes.

These clans will join Tribe Gaming, Team Queso, Vatang, QueeN Walkers, MCES, and NOVA毛豆 at the first Clash of Clans World Finals in Hamburg, Germany. These six teams qualified via the open qualifiers held between March and August. At the end of each of these months, eight clans played in a live qualifier in Katowice, Poland with the winner securing a spot in the World Finals.

This is the first Clash of Clans World Championship for the strategy game that was released for iOS and Android over seven years ago. A five-vs-five clan wars mode was introduced in 2017, which led to some tournaments by Supercell in the form of the Clan Wars League. The Clash of Clans World Championship was then announced in February in partnership with ESL.