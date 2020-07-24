How to watch the Peacekeeper Elite League 2020 season 2

The league has partnered with UFC for the season.

The second season of Peacekeeper Elite League (PEL) will kick off on July 24. The PEL is China’s biggest league for the Chinese version of PUBG Mobile, called Game for Peace.

The league will feature 20 teams. Fifteen of these will be from the previous season of the PEL while five have made it through the Peacekeeper Elite New-Power League (PEN) 2020.

The PEL has also partnered with the mixed martial arts company, Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC). This is the first time UFC has partnered with esports in China. Tencent and UFC aim to “innovatively inject sports genes into esports events” through the partnership.

As part of the partnership, the PEL will feature a golden belt from UFC which will be given to the best team of each week during the regular season.

Here is everything you need to know about the PEL 2020 season two.

Format

The regular season of the PEL will be played from July 24 to Aug. 16.

The format for this season has been made more compact as it will feature three days of competition per week. Each day will see four matches being played. The top 15 teams from the regular season will qualify for the PEL Finals from Aug. 20 to 24.

The bottom five teams will be relegated to the PEN.

Teams

Here are the 20 teams that will be competing in the PEL according to Liquipedia.

Royal Never Give Up

Four Angry Men

LK Gaming

Tianba

AgFox Black

LGD Gaming

Da Kun Gaming

Elite Esports

Still Moving Under Gunfire

All Gamers

Nova Esports

Qing Jiu Club

Six Two Eight

Give Me Five

YiQiLang

Regans Gaming

ACT

The Chosen

Tong Jia Bao Esports

Team Game

Stream

All matches will be live-streamed on major streaming networks in China. International fans can catch the action on Huya.

Dot Esports has reached out to the organizers, VSPN, for details regarding the prize pool. This article will be updated when the information is available.