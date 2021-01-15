How to watch the Free Fire Titan Invitational 2021

The first big Free Fire esports event for 2021 is here. The Free Fire Titan Invitational will feature 12 teams from the India region competing for a share of the $34,000 prize pool. It will be played on Jan. 16 and 17.

The tournament is being played online and all 12 teams have received direct invites to the competition. The competition also features big names from the Indian PUBG Mobile scene such as Naman “MortaL” Mathut and Tanmay “Sc0utOP” Singh.

Here is everything you need to know about the Free Fire Titan Invitational 2021.

Format

The event has been split into two: the Clash Squad mode and the Battle Royale mode.

The 12 teams will compete in the Clash Squad mode on Jan. 16.

The Battle Royale mode will be played on Jan. 17.

The exact number of matches hasn’t been announced yet.

Teams

Here are the 12 invited teams to the event.

Team S8UL

TSGxScout

AFF Esports

Team Chaos

4 Unknown

FutureStation Esports

Total Gaming

Noble Esports

Marcos Gaming

XTZ Esports

Galaxy Racers

Team Elite

Stream

All matches will be livestreamed on the official Free Fire esports India YouTube, Facebook, and BOOYAH! channels in English and Hindi. The matches will begin at 6:30am CT on both days.

Garena is also giving out rewards to players for hitting certain viewership milestones. On day one, if the viewership crosses 100,000, players will get a headgear. If it exceeds 200,000 viewers, on the second day, players will get the “Shake With Me” emote.