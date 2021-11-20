How to watch the Free Fire Asia Championship (FFAC) 2021

Thirty-one teams from seven regions are competing in the FFAC.

Thirty-one teams from across the continent will be competing in the Free Fire Asia Championship (FFAC) 2021 from Nov. 20 to 28.

With the Free Fire World Series getting canceled this year due to safety concerns during the COVID-19 pandemic, the online FFAC has been revealed as a replacement for Asian teams. The 24 teams have qualified through regional competitions in Vietnam, Indonesia, Thailand, Taiwan, MCP, India, and Pakistan.

Here is everything you need to know about the FFAC 2021.

Format

The FFAC has been divided into the preliminaries and the grand finals.

The regional champions from each country have been given a direct berth to the grand finals, which will take place on Nov. 28. These seven teams won’t be competing in the prelims.

The prelims will take place on Nov. 20 and 21 with the 24 teams competing for five spots in the finals.

Prelims

The 24 teams have been split into two groups of 12 teams each. Group A matches will happen on Nov. 20, while Group B matches will take place on Nov. 21.

The top two teams each from both groups will advance to the finals.

Besides this, the third placed team with more points will qualify for the grand finals.

Six matches will take place on each day.

Grand Finals

The 12 teams will play seven matches in the grand finals on Nov. 28 to decide the winners.

Teams

Group A

● SES Alfaink

● HQ Esports

● Desi Gamers Esports

● DG Esports

● SUPREME ASSAULT FORCES

● No Chance

● EPIC

● SYZYGY

● God Of Wolf

● KING OF GAMER CLUB

● Five Mutants

● No.1 King

Group B

● EVOS PHOENIX FORCE

● GPX

● The Pillars Gladius

● Box Gaming

● Do Easy

● House Of Blood

● PVS Gaming Esports

● Total Gaming Esports

● 4X MEN XPERT

● CGGG

● HEAVY

● Original Player

Directly qualified for the finals

● Vietnam: Burst The Sky

● Indonesia: Evos Divine

● Thailand: EARENA

● Taiwan: LGDS

● MCP: Blacklist International

● India: Team Elite

● Pakistan: Hotshot

Stream

All matches will be livestreamed on the official Free Fire YouTube channels. It will begin at 4am CT.