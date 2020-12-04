How to watch the Clash Royale League World Finals 2020

The Clash Royale League (CRL) World Finals 2020 will be played on Dec. 4 and 5. Eight teams from around the world will be competing for a share of the $380,000 prize pool and title of world champions.
The 2020 World Finals will happen at the Baoshan Sports Centre in Shanghai, China. Only the two Chinese teams Nova Esports and W.EGM, however, will be competing from the venue. The remaining six teams will compete remotely and there will also be no live audience at the stadium due to local COVID-19 precautions and procedures.
Here is everything you need to know about the event.
Teams
The top four teams from the fall seasons of the CRL West and East have qualified for the 2020 World Finals.
CRL West
- Team Queso
- SK Gaming
- Tribe Gaming
- paiN Gaming
CRL East
- Nova Esports
- W.EDGM
- PONOS
- FAV Gaming
Format
- The eight teams will compete in a single-elimination bracket.
- Each match will be the best-of-five sets with each set being the best-of-three games.
Sets
- Set one: Two-vs-two
- Set two: King of the Hill
- Set three: One-vs-one
- Set four: One-vs-one
- Set five: One-vs-one
Schedule
Matches will begin at 10pm CT on both days.
Friday, Dec. 4
- Opening Ceremony
- Quarterfinals match one: Team Queso vs. Fav gaming
- Quarterfinals match two: PONOS vs. Tribe Gaming
- Quarterfinals match three: NOVA Esports vs. paiN Gaming
- Quarterfinals match four: SK Gaming vs. W.EDGM
Saturday, Dec. 5
- Semifinals match one
- Semifinals match two
- Third-place match
- Grand Finals
Prize Pool
The $380,000 prize pool will be split as follows:
- First: $100,000
- Second: $70,000
- Third: $50,000
- Fourth: $40,000
- Fifth to eighth place: $30,000
Stream
All matches will be livestreamed on the official Clash Royale Esports YouTube channel in English, Spanish, and Portuguese. It will also be streamed in Chinese, Korean, and Japanese on the Clash Royale League (CRL) East YouTube channel and other official Clash Royale channels.