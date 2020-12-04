How to watch the Clash Royale League World Finals 2020

A new world champion will be crowned this weekend.

The Clash Royale League (CRL) World Finals 2020 will be played on Dec. 4 and 5. Eight teams from around the world will be competing for a share of the $380,000 prize pool and title of world champions.

The 2020 World Finals will happen at the Baoshan Sports Centre in Shanghai, China. Only the two Chinese teams Nova Esports and W.EGM, however, will be competing from the venue. The remaining six teams will compete remotely and there will also be no live audience at the stadium due to local COVID-19 precautions and procedures.

Here is everything you need to know about the event.

Teams

The top four teams from the fall seasons of the CRL West and East have qualified for the 2020 World Finals.

CRL West

Team Queso

SK Gaming

Tribe Gaming

paiN Gaming

CRL East

Nova Esports

W.EDGM

PONOS

FAV Gaming

Format

The eight teams will compete in a single-elimination bracket.

Each match will be the best-of-five sets with each set being the best-of-three games.

Sets

Set one: Two-vs-two

Set two: King of the Hill

Set three: One-vs-one

Set four: One-vs-one

Set five: One-vs-one

Schedule

Matches will begin at 10pm CT on both days.

Friday, Dec. 4

Opening Ceremony

Quarterfinals match one: Team Queso vs. Fav gaming

Quarterfinals match two: PONOS vs. Tribe Gaming

Quarterfinals match three: NOVA Esports vs. paiN Gaming

Quarterfinals match four: SK Gaming vs. W.EDGM

Saturday, Dec. 5

Semifinals match one

Semifinals match two

Third-place match

Grand Finals

Prize Pool

The $380,000 prize pool will be split as follows:

First: $100,000

Second: $70,000

Third: $50,000

Fourth: $40,000

Fifth to eighth place: $30,000

Stream

All matches will be livestreamed on the official Clash Royale Esports YouTube channel in English, Spanish, and Portuguese. It will also be streamed in Chinese, Korean, and Japanese on the Clash Royale League (CRL) East YouTube channel and other official Clash Royale channels.