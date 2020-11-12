How to watch the Clash Royale League West fall season 2020 playoffs

The top four teams will make it to the 2020 World Finals.

The playoffs for the 2020 Clash Royale League (CRL) West fall season are here. The top six teams from the regular season will be competing to claim the title of world champions and earn a slot to the CRL World Finals 2020 later this year. Adding to the stakes is the $225,000 prize pool.

The top two teams from the regular season, SK Gaming and Tribe Gaming have directly made it to the semifinals of the playoffs. Thus, these teams have been guaranteed a top-four finish which confirms they will be competing in the CRL World Finals 2020.

The third to sixth-placed teams, on the other hand, will be competing in the quarterfinals to make it to the semifinals and earn a ticket to the 2020 World Finals. The World Finals will happen on Dec. 5 and 6 in Shanghai.

Here is everything you need to know about the playoffs for the fall season of the CRL West 2020.

Format

All matches in the playoffs will follow a similar format. They will be best-of-five sets with each set being the best-of-three matches.

Here is the flow of sets:

Set one: Two-vs-two

Set two: One-vs-one

Set three: One-vs-one

Set four: One-vs-one

Set five: King of the hill

Brackets

The top two teams from the regular season (SK Gaming and Tribe Gaming) have directly made it to the semifinals.

To decide the two other teams in the semifinals, two matches will be played.

These will be: Team Queso vs. Cream Real Betis and Spacestation Gaming vs. Pain Gaming.

Schedule

Nov. 14 (Saturday)

The matches will begin at 12pm CT.

Pain Gaming vs. Spacestation Gaming

Cream Real Betis vs. Team Queso

Nov. 15 (Sunday)

The semifinals will begin at 12pm CT.

SK Gaming vs. TBD

Tribe Gaming vs. TBD

Nov. 21 (Saturday)

The finals will happen on Nov. 21.

TBD vs. TBD

Prize Pool Distribution

The total prize pool is $225,000. Here is how it will be split up:

First place: $81,000

Second place: $54,000

Third place: $33,750

Fourth place: $22,500

Fifth and sixth place: $16,875 each

Stream

All matches will be livestreamed in English, Spanish, and Portuguese on the Clash Royale Esports YouTube channel.