How to watch the Clash Royale League West fall season

The league will run from Sept. 19 to Nov. 21.

Starting Sept. 19, the fall season of the Clash Royale League West will feature 10 of the best western teams in the game’s competitive scene.

The second season of the league will feature a $225,000 prize pool and will crown a team champion of the West. Spacestation Gaming won the title during the spring season.

Since then, the prize pool tripled with $81,000 being given to the winning team, and the stakes are at the highest level of the year since the teams will also compete to reach top four, which will get a spot in the 2020 World Finals.

The international tournament’s format is still being figured out by Supercell despite the lockdown measures due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but it’s officially set to be hosted on Dec. 5 and 6 in Shanghai, China.

Teams

Here are the participating teams of the CRL West Fall season:

Chivas Esports

Cream Real Betis

Dignitas

Misfits Gaming

paiN Gaming

SK Gaming

Spacestation Gaming

Team Liquid

Team Queso

Tribe Gaming

Schedule

All the times are in Central Time (CT). The league will launch on Sept. 19 and will feature six matches over the weekend.

All matches of the regular season will be best-of-three, and the playoffs will feature best-of-five matches for the six best teams of the regular season.

Sept. 19 at 12am Team Liquid vs. Cream Real Betis Sept. 19 at 1pm Pain Gaming vs. Spacestation Gaming Sept. 19 at 2pm Team Queso vs. Misfits Gaming Sept. 20 at 12am Dignitas vs. SK Gaming Sept. 20 at 1pm Tribe Gaming vs. Chivas esports Sept. 20 at 2pm Misfits Gaming vs. Pain Gaming

Every week of matches will start on Saturdays, at 12am CT.

Image via Supercell

Stream

All matches will be live on Clash Royale‘s official YouTube Gaming channel, and all replays will be featured on the page. The matches will be commented in English, Spanish, and Portuguese. The results will be regularly updated on Liquipedia.