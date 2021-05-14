How to watch the Clash Royale League May Monthly Final

Points to the 2021 World Finals and $50,000 is up for grabs.

The May monthly final for the Clash Royale League (CRL) 2021 will be held on May 15 and 16. Eight players will be competing for a share of the $50,000 prize pool and qualification points to the 2021 World Finals.

The players made their way to the monthly final through the season 22 global leaderboard and the monthly qualifier, which happened on May 8 and 9, to reach the final. The CRL has returned to individual and open-for-all competitions with a total prize pool of $1,644,000. There will be eight seasons and a last-chance qualifier throughout the year to decide the 32 players that will compete in the CRL World Finals 2021.

Here is everything you need to know about the Clash Royale League May monthly final.

Format

The eight players will compete in a double-elimination bracket to decide the champions.

Each match will be a best-of-three in the duel mode.

In the duel mode, players have to create four unique decks of cards before a match begins.

No card can be repeated in the decks.

Both players will compete with a new deck in each match with the first to two wins achieving victory.

Players and Bracket

The eight players who have made it to the May monthly final are:

Mohamed Light (Egypt)

Samuel Bassotto (Brazil)

TRB Sandbox (South Korea)

Viiper (France)

TQ Ruben (Spain)

Higher (China)

ぐりこ (Japan)

Yunus (Turkey)

Image via Supercell

Points and prize money distribution

The distribution for the World Finals qualification points and prize pool is as follows:

First place: 100 points and $20,000

Second place: 70 points and $10,000

Third place: 50 points and $6,000

Fourth place: 50 points and $4,000

Fifth and sixth place: 35 points and $3,000 each

Seventh and eighth place: 35 points and $2,000 each

Stream

All matches will be livestreamed on the official Clash Royale Esports YouTube channel in English, Spanish, and Portuguese. The stream will begin at 9am CT.