How to watch the Clash of Clans World Championship Finals 2021

Eight teams are competing to become the 2021 World Champions.

After an intense year of battles, eight teams remain in the Clash of Clans World Championship Finals 2021. Besides the title of world champion, the teams are fighting for a share of the $700,000 prize pool. It will happen from Dec. 3 to 5.

Just like last year, the World Championship Finals is being played online. Six of the eight teams have qualified for the finals, securing first place in the monthly qualifiers, which ran from May to October 2021. The remaining two teams made their way through the last chance qualifier last month.

Here is everything you need to know about the Clash of Clans World Championship Finals 2021.

Format

The eight teams will compete in a double-elimination bracket to decide the winners.

In each match, both teams will make five attacks. The team with the higher stars after these attacks will achieve victory. If they are tied in stars, the average overall damage will be used.

Teams

The eight teams in the 2021 World Championship Finals are:

ATN.aTTaX

TOMPINAI EMPIRE

QueeN Walkers

J.X. Tiger

BADZINGER

Aphelion Esports

Tribe Gaming

Vatang

Bracket

Image via Supercell

Stream

All matches will be streamed on the official Clash of Clans YouTube channel. It will begin at 11pm CT on each day.