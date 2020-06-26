How to watch the Clash of Clans Championship’s first qualifier

The first qualifier of the $1 million Clash of Clans Championship 2020 will be held from June 26 to 28, with the winner securing a golden ticket to the World Finals later this year.

Eight teams have made it through the ESL Play Cups or the in-game clan war leagues to make it to the first qualifier. The qualifier was initially supposed to be a LAN event in Katowice, Poland but has been moved to an online setting because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Here is everything you need to know about the Clash of Clans Championship 2020 Qualifier one:

Format

The eight teams have been divided into two groups (A and B). Each group will have two teams from the clan war league and two teams from the ESL Play Cups.

Each group will play in a double-elimination format. The top two teams from each group will advance to the semi-finals of the playoffs.

Group A

Screengrab via Supercell

Group B

Screengrab via Supercell

Playoffs

Screengrab via Supercell

Teams

Group A

ATN.aTTax

Tribe Gaming

Aphelian Esports

Resistance

Group B

Hama

Kapinalliset

Darkest MuZhan

INTZ

Stream

All matches will be streamed on the official Clash of Clans YouTube channel. The stream will begin at 9 am CT.

Matchups

Group A

Image via Supercell

Group B