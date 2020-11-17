How to watch the Brawl Stars World Finals 2020

The Brawl Stars World Finals 2020 will be played on Nov. 21 and 22. Eight teams will be competing for the title of world champions and a share of the $1 million prize pool.
The World Finals were supposed to be played at the ESL Studio in Katowice, Poland. The event has been moved to an online setting, however, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Here’s everything you need to know about this tournament.
Teams
Europe and the Middle East
- Codemagic Purple
- Qlash
- SK Gaming
LATAM South
- INTZ
APAC
- Jupiter
- PSG Esports
China
- Nova Esports
North America and LATAM North
- Omen Elite
Format
- The teams will compete in a single-elimination bracket to decide the champions.
- Each match will be the best-of-five sets.
- Each set will be the best-of-five matches.
- Each set will feature a different game mode. These are the Gem Grab, Bounty, Heist, Siege, Brawl Ball, and Bounty.
Brackets
Quarterfinals
- CODEMAGIC vs. SK Gaming
- PSG Esports vs. Nova China
- AC Milan Qlash vs. Tribe Red
- Jupiter vs. INTZ
Semifinals
- TBD
- TBD
Finals
- TBD
Schedule
- The quarterfinals will happen on Nov. 21.
- The semifinals and grand finals will be played on Nov. 22.
- Matches will begin at 3am CT.
Prize pool distribution
Supercell has contributed $500,000 to the prize pool. It was raised to $1 million, though, through proceeds from in-game World Championship items.
- First place: $200,000
- Second place: $150,000
- Third and fourth place: $125,000
- Fifth to eight place: $100,000
Stream
The Brawl Stars World Finals 2020 will be streamed in several languages. The English stream can be watched on the official Brawl Stars esports YouTube and Twitch channels. It will also be streamed in Japanese, Korean, Chinese, French, German, Hindi, Spanish, Turkish, Polish, Russian, Italian, and Portuguese.