How to watch the Brawl Stars World Finals 2020

The Brawl Stars World Finals 2020 will be played on Nov. 21 and 22. Eight teams will be competing for the title of world champions and a share of the $1 million prize pool.

The World Finals were supposed to be played at the ESL Studio in Katowice, Poland. The event has been moved to an online setting, however, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Here’s everything you need to know about this tournament.

Teams

Europe and the Middle East

Codemagic Purple

Qlash

SK Gaming

LATAM South

INTZ

APAC

Jupiter

PSG Esports

China

Nova Esports

North America and LATAM North

Omen Elite

Format

The teams will compete in a single-elimination bracket to decide the champions.

Each match will be the best-of-five sets.

Each set will be the best-of-five matches.

Each set will feature a different game mode. These are the Gem Grab, Bounty, Heist, Siege, Brawl Ball, and Bounty.

Brackets

Quarterfinals

CODEMAGIC vs. SK Gaming

PSG Esports vs. Nova China

AC Milan Qlash vs. Tribe Red

Jupiter vs. INTZ

Semifinals

TBD

TBD

Finals

TBD

Schedule

The quarterfinals will happen on Nov. 21.

The semifinals and grand finals will be played on Nov. 22.

Matches will begin at 3am CT.

Prize pool distribution

Supercell has contributed $500,000 to the prize pool. It was raised to $1 million, though, through proceeds from in-game World Championship items.

First place: $200,000

Second place: $150,000

Third and fourth place: $125,000

Fifth to eight place: $100,000

Stream

The Brawl Stars World Finals 2020 will be streamed in several languages. The English stream can be watched on the official Brawl Stars esports YouTube and Twitch channels. It will also be streamed in Japanese, Korean, Chinese, French, German, Hindi, Spanish, Turkish, Polish, Russian, Italian, and Portuguese.