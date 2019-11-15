How to watch the Brawl Stars World Finals 2019

After months of qualifiers and regional finals, the best eight Brawl Stars teams will be making their way to South Korea to battle it out for a share of the $250,000 prize pool.

The first Brawl Stars World Finals 2019 will be held at the G-Star Bexco in Busan, South Korea on Nov. 15 and 16.

Here is everything you need to know about the tournament.

Teams

PSG Esports (Europe)

Nova Esports (Europe)

Tribe Gaming (North America)

Spacestation Gaming (Asia-Pacific)

SSG Brazil (LATAM)

Dr. HK (Chine, Monaco, Taiwan, and Hong Kong)

Animal Chanparu (Japan)

3Bears (South Korea)

Bracket

Image via Supercell

Stream

All the matches will be live-streamed on the official Brawl Stars channel on Twitch and YouTube. The casters for the tournament are Woody, Lex, and Kairos. The world finals are scheduled to begin from 3am CT on both the days.