How to watch the Brawl Stars Championship 2020 May monthly finals

The May monthly finals for the $1 million Brawl Stars Championship 2020 is right around the corner. Twelve teams from four regions will compete for a share of the $62,500 prize pool and qualification points to the World Finals later this year.

The teams made their way through the Brawl Stars Championship March qualifier to get to this monthly final.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the event won’t be played live at the ESL studio in Katowice, Poland. Instead, the May monthly finals will be held online with each region competing separately. All teams can’t compete together since that would lead to a ping disadvantage for some players.

Here’s everything you need to know about the event.

Format

The top three teams from each region will compete among themselves for victory. The regions are North America, Europe, Latin America, and APAC.

The teams will compete in a single round-robin group play, which will be the best-of-three sets. Each set will feature best-of-five matches.

Teams

Image via Supercell

Prize pool and points distribution

North America and LATAM will have the same distribution of points and prize pool. The prize pool for each region is $12,250.

First place: $9,000 + 50 pts

Second place: $2,000 + 30 pts

Third place: $1.250 + 20 pts

Europe and Asia, on the other hand, will have the same distribution. The prize pool for each of these two regions is $19,000.

First place: $9,000 + 70 pts

Second place: $6,000 + 50 pts

Third place: $4,000 + 40 pts

Stream

All matches will be streamed on the official Brawl Stars YouTube channel. The exact schedule still hasn’t been revealed. This article will be updated when it is revealed.